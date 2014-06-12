Final Fantasy XIV could be coming to Xbox One after all, Yoshida confirms Microsoft talks

Although reports circulated last year claiming that Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn will never be released for Xbox One or Xbox 360, Pocket-lint has found out otherwise.

Producer and director of the Japanese MMORPG Naoki Yoshida gave Xbox owners a glimmer of hope in a chat with us during the E3 trade show in Los Angeles. Through a Square Enix interpreter, Yoshida told us that the company is in talks with Microsoft over the restrictive Xbox Live rules that currently prevent massively multiplayer games from working across platforms. If successful, the game will be released for, at the very least, the Xbox One.

"We really want to do an Xbox One version," he said. "As a big Xbox player myself.

"The thing is, A Realm Reborn is all about cross-platform compatibility. Anybody from any platform can play together. We don't want to split our community into people who play on this platform or play on that one.

"So we're currently in talks with Microsoft, trying to convince them that this is what needs to happen."

Yoshida did not say how advanced the talks were, and Microsoft might yet still refuse to allow online gaming across platforms, but he did seem upbeat and positive about the prospect. Just don't expect an Xbox One version too soon, however.

More immediate in Square Enix's plans is a version for Apple Macs. Yoshida revealed to us that a Mac Final Fantasy XIV is in development. Also, one that works with DirectX 11 and Direct X12.