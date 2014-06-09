Tomb Raider returns in 2015: Rise of the Tomb Raider introed at E3 2014
Tomb Raider was one of our favourite titles to arrive in 2013. And now we have another one to look forward to. Unveiled at the Xbox media briefing at this year's E3, Rise of the Tomb Raider will see Lara Croft arrive back at the end of 2015.
Details are sketchy at this moment in time, with a short trailer suggesting this time around the tale is all about Lara before she got into raiding those tombs. Arrows, hanging from cliffs - it's all in a day's work for our heroine. Check it out below:
No final details of launch platforms have been released, but we do wonder if this will be the first Tomb Raider title to skip the last gen and focus on Xbox One, PS4 and PC instead. Here's hoping the developers make the most of it. One to watch for sure.
