  Want to own the world's largest video game collection? Start bidding now

The world's largest video game collection is now for sale as part of an online auction. It has over 11,000 games.

Game Gavel, an auction site for games and other techy things, has listed a video game collection from Michael Thomasson, a 43-year-old gamer who won The Guinness Book of World Records in 2012 for owning 10,607 games. Since then, he has acquired hundreds more titles. However, due to "immediate family and extended family" needs as well as his responsibilities, Thomasson has to regretfully sell the whole lot.

Thomasson estimated his collection is worth $700,000 to $800,000. The auction has a starting bid of $1, though the current bid is up to $50,000. If you'd like to learn more about this huge collection and place your own bid (be aware there is an unspecified reserve bid), watch the video below. It shows Thomasson and a group of friends combing through the collection - which is kept in his basement and house- and meticulously counting.

You will see games from the following systems throughout the video: Xbox, Xbox 360, Wii, NES, SNES, Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Atari 2600/VCS, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, GameCube, PSP, Genesis/MegaDrive, Sega Saturn, Sega Dreamcast, 3DO, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Sony Playstation 3, Commodore 64, Commodore 64/128, Commodore Vic-20, and so much more.

"I operated seven independent gaming stores during the nineties and have worked for another chain for the last decade," explained Thomasson in the listing description. "Whenever I purchased a game that did not directly come from the distributor I was able to look through all our inventory and pick out the nicest copy of a game, including grabbing the nicest box and manual. As a result, the games in my collection are mostly pristine – you will be pleased!"

The entire collection, which includes complete and near-complete US sets as well as import titles, is detailed at the website Good Deal Games. You'll also find more information on the actual auction page. Good luck!