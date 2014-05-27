  What Watch Dogs and other top games would have looked like in the 80s

Watch Dogs was released for both current generation and next generation consoles today, 27 May, and it is getting good scores in reviews across the board.

Pocket-lint has given the massive open-world game four-and-a-half stars out of five, saying that it "offers multiple layers of depth in a game world unlike any other", and we're pretty sure that it'll do well in sales terms worldwide. It certainly looks stunning.

But what would it have been like if it was released 25 years ago? And on the games machines of the 80s? Come to think of it, what would most of the top games of today have looked like back then?

Thankfully, there are enough artists and animators out there that have provided those answers...

Animator Majami Hiroz has posted a video on his 80s-inspired YouTube channel showing his idea of how Ubisoft's Watch Dogs would have looked if it was released on the Commodore 64 in 1989.

READ: Watch Dogs review

It would retain the hacking idea, but would have been a 2D sideways scrolling adventure game with text interaction and a rudimentary colour scheme.

We played many a game like this back in the day and were as engrossed then as we are today with the PS4 version. No, really.

Majami Hiroz has also given his take on the GTA V trailer, similarly styled as if it were on the Commodore 64.

In many ways, this is even better than the Watch Dogs rendition as it follows the script closely, and we're particularly fond of the reworked musical score. Superb.

Assassin's Creed 2600 is a playable online game that shows what the franchise might have looked like on the Atari VCS (otherwise known as the Atari 2600).

You have to kill as many guards as you can while avoiding citizens. That's basically it in a nutshell as we guarantee you'll get bored of it before you run out of lives, but that's what gaming was like back then (the Atari console was more 70s than 80s, but we've used a bit of artistic licence for its inclusion here).

No gameplay this time, but the opening menu screen and theme music are reimagined 1988 8-bit style by Chubbier Cherub.

You can also download the reworked theme as an MP3 on a dedicated MediaFire page.

We fast forward to the early 90s for a 16-bit SNES-inspired remake of Titanfall. While EA and Respawn actually released online versions of classic arcade games with Titans in them for title's launch, they are no longer available online.

However, Majami Hiroz once again supplied the goods with a dummy game video for Machinima that we'd actually love to play.

If you've seen any other 8-bit or retro remakes of modern gaming greats, let us know in the comments below...