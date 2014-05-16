  1. Home
Titanfall Companion App for iOS, Android and Windows Phone out now

The Titanfall Companion app is here on multiple platforms to help enhance the already awesome gaming experience.

The app can offer gameplay tips while also giving deeper information about the Titanfall world. A clever idea for a game that is otherwise rather shallow in terms of story owing to its multiplayer focus.

The app also offers backstory for specific levels and even weapons and gameplay tips. The app will be out on iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

Microsoft is offering a little extra for Xbox One owners. For them the Companion App will keep up with in-game stats and can even allow users to access their devices as second screens. These screens can display real-time maps or scoreboards during gameplay.

The Titanfall Companion App is available to download for iOS, Android and Windows Phone 8 now.

