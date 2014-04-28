  Bungie releases 7-minute Destiny gameplay trailer of The Devil's Lair cooperative Strike mission

Bungie has a released a new gameplay trailer for Destiny, providing an in-depth look at a cooperative Strike mission.

The 7-minute video, called The Devil's Lair, shows players in the online role-playing, first-person shooter with superpower abilities. There are also definitely elements of Halo in Destiny, especially in weaponry design. That's not surprising though, considering developer Bungie is the same studio behind the phenomenally successful Halo franchise.

"Beneath the ruins of the Cosmodrome, in the shadow of an old colony ship, we've located the House of Devils' lair. Fight the Fallen, burn back the Hive, and clear a path that leads straight into E3, Beta, and beyond," announced Bungie, which also described Destiny as a saga that "unfolds through grand tales and epic adventures by immersing players in a bold new universe filled with cooperative, competitive, public and social activities, all seamlessly connected".

Destiny is a highly anticipated role-playing video game that features a "mythic science-fiction" open world setting. Bungie is developing the game and Activision as part of a decade-long publishing deal is publishing it. The game will release on the PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One on 9 September. It is now available to pre-order from a number of retailers for £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, and £44.99 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Check out the Destiny Strike Gameplay: The Devils' Lair trailer above.