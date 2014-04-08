  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Emotion affecting gaming is just a controller upgrade away

|
  Emotion affecting gaming is just a controller upgrade away
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

Gaming that adapts to a player's emotional reactions is not new. But to be able to create a system that does this with a simple upgrade is ground-breaking, and here already.

Standford University's Corey McCall has developed a technology that uses skin-based sensors to pick up emotional changes in a user. This can be built into a gamepad so a console can detect the emotional reactions of gamers.

This has huge potential for games that will be able to adapt to a user's reactions. When a gamer starts to drift the game can adapt to pull attention back to the situation at hand.

The controller measures a user's heart rate, respiration rate and movement. The plan is to use that data to create a smart algorithm that adapts the game. Boredom could result in more bad guys to get the gamer's concentration up. Or if a parent doesn't want their child getting too excited a limit could be set on how the game works.

While this is an accurate and exciting method, Microsoft claims the Xbox One can read a user's heart rate using the Kinect sensor. This can apparently see the variation in skin colour as blood pulses through the veins. We've not seen this working in a game yet though so the race for emotion gaming is still on.

READ: Xbox One tips and tricks: Here's what your new console can do

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments