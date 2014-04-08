  Emotion affecting gaming is just a controller upgrade away

Gaming that adapts to a player's emotional reactions is not new. But to be able to create a system that does this with a simple upgrade is ground-breaking, and here already.

Standford University's Corey McCall has developed a technology that uses skin-based sensors to pick up emotional changes in a user. This can be built into a gamepad so a console can detect the emotional reactions of gamers.

This has huge potential for games that will be able to adapt to a user's reactions. When a gamer starts to drift the game can adapt to pull attention back to the situation at hand.

The controller measures a user's heart rate, respiration rate and movement. The plan is to use that data to create a smart algorithm that adapts the game. Boredom could result in more bad guys to get the gamer's concentration up. Or if a parent doesn't want their child getting too excited a limit could be set on how the game works.

While this is an accurate and exciting method, Microsoft claims the Xbox One can read a user's heart rate using the Kinect sensor. This can apparently see the variation in skin colour as blood pulses through the veins. We've not seen this working in a game yet though so the race for emotion gaming is still on.

READ: Xbox One tips and tricks: Here's what your new console can do