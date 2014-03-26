  How to cancel your Oculus Rift pre-order, should the Facebook buyout not float your boat

For those that have pre-ordered the Oculus Rift ahead of Facebook's buyout, fear not, your money isn't lost. You can still get a refund if you don't like the idea of the social network fiddling with the potential open source future of gaming.

READ: Facebook buys Oculus VR for $2 billion, plans to make 'platform for many other experiences'

On the Oculus Rift support page it says that anyone wishing to seek a refund can do so, presuming the item hasn't already been shipped. Anybody who has ordered in (roughly) the last one or two working days can get a refund, presuming the item hasn't reached the "processing phase" when it is preparing to ship.

If an already shipped headset is approved for a refund, shipping fees will not be paid back as "Oculus VR will incur the costs of recalling the item and having it returned."

For anyone that's bought a headset, and received it, but wants to get their money back it doesn't look hopeful. Oculus VR operates a strict no refunds policy once the product is received.

Of course the Facebook purchase may not change the future of Oculus Rift too much, presuming it remains open source. And it doesn't really affect people at a consumer level as the consumer release unit is still to be unveiled, let alone released. It's more for developers, like Minecraft's Markus Persson, who don't want to continue building software for the device under the new leadership.

READ: Hands-on: Oculus VR Crystal Cove prototype