  White Xbox One now available on Ebay, even though it's for Microsoft employees only

The white Xbox One given to Microsoft employees when the console launched last autumn has hit Ebay, for gamers who don't want the black version, and want to get their hands on rareness.

Only ten versions of the employee-exclusive Xbox One are available on the commerce site, so you may want to act fast. It looks like a few Microsoft employees are trying to cash out, as there are nine different sellers offering the white machine that reads "I Made This", going for upwards of $3,500.

Other than a really cool design, the white Xbox One is just that. It was handed out to a slew of employees at Microsoft ahead of the Xbox One launch to award them for their work. The special edition console isn't sold in-stores.

When asked on Reddit last year if we would see a white variant of the Xbox One for the public, Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb answered "maybe waaaay in the future".

Furthermore, an uncomfirmed report on the Neogaf forums in January said the white version will launch to the masses in October 2014 alongside the Sunset Overdrive title. It doesn't sound out of the question.

If you're impatient and don't mind shelling out a couple more thousand dollars for the white version, Ebay and a Microsoft employee have you covered.