  Flappy Bird is returning to fly another day, 'but not soon'

Dong Nguyen, developer of the of once-hit game Flappy Bird, confirmed in a tweet the game will be returning, "but not soon". The news is sure to have Flappy Birds fans excited, no longer having to rely on crappy alternatives to get their Flappy Bird fix.

Flappy Bird had reached the top charts on iTunes and Google Play, until Nguyen took it off in February. He didn't offer too many details on why he took it off, simply tweeting at the time: "I cannot take this anymore" and that removing the game is "not anything related to legal issues".

Talking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, Nguyen said if he does bring the game back (with Wednesday's tweet we now know he will), he will include a warning within it for gamers to take a break. Furthermore in an interview with Forbes, he called the game too addictive, and that it was starting to become a problem for many of its users.

It's probably safe to assume the reason Flappy Bird will be returning, but "not soon", is because Nguyen is working to put the addiction safeguards in before re-releasing it. That, or he's just a pure PR genius and is trying to drum up as much hype as possible.

Nguyen hasn't offered details as to what lead him to work to bring Flappy Bird back. In January, Nguyen revealed the game was pulling in $50,000 a day in revenue, highlighting its success.