Mad Catz M.O.J.O. Android games console drops in price, adds Ouya games library

Mad Catz launched its M.O.J.O. Android games console shortly before Christmas last year but things have gone quiet since then.

The entire concept of Android gaming in the home has perhaps not taken off quite so quickly as some, Pocket-lint included, predicted a year ago, and Mad Catz, like Ouya before it, is still to convince mass market gamers that the platform is ready to compete against Xbox, PlayStation and the like.

It's fitting therefore that the two have joined forces, with Mad Catz announcing that its M.O.J.O. Micro-Console will be one of the first third party devices to gain access to the entire catalogue of Ouya games. It will support Ouya Everywhere, an incentive launched by the Ouya team to offer its services beyond its own hardware.

READ: Mad Catz M.O.J.O. Android games console pictures and hands-on

This means that as well as provide access to Google Play and NVidia's TegraZone for game and media application downloads, the Mad Catz machine will offer an Ouya portal with access to the hundreds of games designed for that specific console.

"With more than 680 games and 33,000 developers signed up, Ouya features an impressive catalogue of content from triple-a developers and independent publishers, all of which are designed to replicate the core gaming experience, taking advantage of the TV and controller," said Darren Richardson, president and CEO of Mad Catz.

"This agreement with Ouya encapsulates our vision of an open software platform powered by M.O.J.O.’s high-performance hardware, and supported by the entire ecosystem of GameSmart gaming accessories. We believe today’s announcements will widen the appeal of M.O.J.O. introducing it to a greater number of passionate gamers."

The company has also dropped the price of the M.O.J.O. Micro-Console across the globe. It now retails for £179.99 in the UK and $199.99 in the US. It is available from madcatz.com/mojo.