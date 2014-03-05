  Twitch adding streaming for mobile games 'soon'

Gaming community Twitch announced live broadcasting and game capture for mobile games, as it moves past the console and PC.

The company will soon release a mobile SDK game developers can put in their iOS and Android games, and it will enable gamers to capture and broadcast gameplay video and audio, capture video from the front-facing camera, and capture audio using an internal or external microphone.

Essentially, the same functionality Twitch users have enjoyed on Sony's PlayStation 4, PC Games, and soon Microsoft's Xbox One, will be enjoyed through popular mobile games.

Videos captured on mobile games can be archived for immediate viewing on Twitch and uploaded for sharing, and there will be robust chat options including emoticons badges and chat colors. While in a game, you'll also be able to discover related broadcasts from other gamers.

“Our vision is to provide the Twitch community with the ability not only to view, but to broadcast live video game content wherever they are, whether they’re on the go or in the living room,” Matthew DiPietro, VP of marketing at Twitch, said.

Twitch is coinciding the launch of its mobile game streaming with its mobile app hitting 10 million downloads. The Twitch mobile app won't be required for mobile broadcast, however it provides users a way to access the community of live streams on the go.

The Twitch community has been growing rapidly over the past months, becoming the world's largest video game site. As of January 2014, the site boasted 45 million unique viewers a month, 6 million broadcasts a month, and more than 12 billion minutes watched a month.

Twitch didn't detail which game developers would be integrating the SDK at first, but we're hoping mainstream publishers will catch on. The SDK will be released to developers "soon".

How cool would it be to watch pros play Clash of Clans, Angry Birds, and more, from your couch?