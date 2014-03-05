OnLive: iOS is coming, but we have to get the technology right first

OnLive still plans to introduce an iOS portal for its cloud gaming service. It claimed to be working on an iPad and iPhone application when it announced the Android version at the tail end of 2011, but as the months dragged on, the app failed to appear. The service then hit troubled times, only to re-emerge today with a new subscription model and tie-in with online digital platforms, so the iOS app is also back on the agenda.

Speaking to Pocket-lint in a one-to-one briefing in London, OnLive general manager Bruce Grove told us that the company would very much like to offer iPhone, iPod touch and iPad owners the chance to access their cloud gaming accounts through their devices, but it comes down to the control technology. Rumours in 2011 suggested that Apple saw OnLive as a threat and therefore refused the app's submission, but that is not the case, it seems.

"Getting the technology right, we have to get the input piece right and Apple doesn't open up the inputs quite so easily," Grove explained.

"Every device we work with we just pick and choose the controllers. Our Bluetooth controller just works with an Android tablet. So we want to make sure that all of that is nailed before we resubmit the app and then get it out."

Grove admitted though that for the future, OnLive needs to also be on iOS. "iOS is a big platform. We're not sitting here ignoring it," he said.

"It's the same thing with Surface. We want to be platform agnostic. We continue to grow and we'll focus on growing across all of those.

"iOS is very much on the list."

The new CloudLift service, which launched today, links an OnLive cloud streaming account with different PC gaming platforms, with Steam the first to be available. For a monthly fee of £9.99 with no fixed term contract, users can play participating titles from their Steam libraries through the cloud too. This allows them to play on their local PC, save games to the cloud and then continue to play on Android devices, other PCs, Macs or some Smart TVs - such as the LG set released in the US.