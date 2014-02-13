  New Angry Birds adventure to aim at teenage girls with Angry Birds Stella and her BFFs

Rovio Entertainment has announced that the next chapter in the Angry Birds franchise will be Angry Birds Stella.

Aimed at the teenage girl market, the new intellectual property will be spread across multiple media outlets, including games, animated episodes, toys and other retail products. The company will also announce further products and partnerships for the line in the future.

Although details on Angry Birds Stella are light at present, the game and theme will centre on lead character Stella and her best friends: "Best friends forever, most of the time," states the tagline.

Rovio claims that the IP will be about inspiration, empowerment and other real issues.

"Angry Birds Stella is breaking the mould by introducing strong, passionate characters who really stand for something, while adding plenty of action and reality into the mix", said Mikael Hed, the developer's CEO.

"The Angry Birds Stella story will live and evolve across physical and digital, bridging them in fun and innovative ways. Stella and her friends are here to stay, with plenty of adventures ahead of them."

Other companies have attempted to create gaming franchises aimed specifically at the female market in the past, mostly unsuccessfully. Perhaps Rovio's strong ties with toys will prove to be a more effective route.