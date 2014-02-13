  Forget Flappy Bird, Flappy Bert from Sesame Street joins ever growing list of clones

Ever since Nguyen Ha Dong inexplicably removed Flappy Bird from the iOS and Android app stores, there have been a flood of copycat games released and promoted to fill the void. The funniest by far, in Pocket-lint's opinion, is Flappy Bert by the Sesame Street Workshop.

It's available as an online game at sesameworkshop.org/flappybert and you don't need to download an app to play. Simply point your browser at the address and the game works with clicks of a mouse or taps on a smartphone or tablet screen.

In effect, it is exactly the same game as Flappy Bird but with Sesame Street character Bert being carried by a little blue bird instead. The best bit is actually when he gets hit by an obstacle and cries out for Ernie. We will never tire of the sound clip... Er... On second thought...

READ: Flappy Bird is dead: Here are five alternatives to download instead

Other Flappy Bird clones we've heard of recently (and there are many) include the forthcoming Flappy Fin & Friends, with characters that bear a striking resemblance to those in a certain Pixar and Disney movie about a small fish with a dodgy fin. If you're going to copy one thing, why not another, we suppose. We doubt Disney will be as disregarding as Nintendo was on the Flappy Bird's graphical style. however.

Flappy Fin & Friends will be available on iTunes and Google Play from 20 February.

Another one you can play online is Floculus, a first-person version of the game that also works with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. Give it a try. We think it's actually harder than the original.

You can find it at holdenlink.com.