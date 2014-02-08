  Flappy Bird will fly off, developer ending hit iOS and Android game

Hit iOS game Flappy Bird will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on Sunday, after sitting as the top-selling game on both app marketplaces for roughly a month. (Update: the game has now been removed.)

Dong Nguyen, the creator and designer of Flappy Bird, said in a series of tweets: "I cannot take this anymore" and that removing the game is "not anything related to legal issues". The game developer said he will continue making games, and that he will not sell the Flappy Bird title.

It's a bit surprising Nguyen has made the decision to end support for Flappy Bird, a game being touted as the "new Angry Birds" given its success. The independent game developer was pulling in $50,000 a day from in-app ads, he revealed in an interview earlier this week.

The objective of Flappy Bird is pretty simple: fly a bird without hitting pipes, and if a bird hits an obstacle, then the game is over. Anyone who has played the game will tell you it's addictive, so there's sure to be plenty of gamers upset by Nguyen's decision.



We've contacted Nguyen for more information, and will update you if more information comes to light.