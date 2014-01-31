  Ouya black matte console with double storage now available for $130

Ouya has a new version of its original console available for purchase - complete with a new look, better specs, and steeper price tag.

Ouya just announced a black matte variant with twice the storage amount. No longer are you limited to 8GB, because now you can buy Ouya's Android-based console with 16GB on board. That means you can play more of the new games popping in the Ouya store.

Ouya's new console ships with the redesigned controller that Ouya quietly rolled out in the latter-half of 2013. It is supposed to have a more-textured thumbsticks, non-sticky action buttons, and tighter triggers - effectively eliminating any issues regarding "soft" tension and flimsy hardware. It also features a better Bluetooth connection and Wi-Fi performance.

You can buy the black matte Ouya starting today from Amazon or Ouya's website for $129.99. The original Ouya is still available for purchase, but it's quite a bit cheaper. It costs $99.99. Still, for just $30 more, you can opt for a sleeker look and more storage.

Ouya likely rolled out a new version of its console after the response from its limited-edition white variant that launched in North America last Christmas. Similarly, that unit shipped with 16GB of built-in storage for $129.99.

We've contacted Ouya to learn more details on availability outside of the US, and we'll update when that information becomes available.