  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Ouya black matte console with double storage now available for $130

|
  Ouya black matte console with double storage now available for $130
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Ouya has a new version of its original console available for purchase - complete with a new look, better specs, and steeper price tag.

Ouya just announced a black matte variant with twice the storage amount. No longer are you limited to 8GB, because now you can buy Ouya's Android-based console with 16GB on board. That means you can play more of the new games popping in the Ouya store.

READ: Ouya's controller gets redesigned - but the packaging hasn't changed

Ouya's new console ships with the redesigned controller that Ouya quietly rolled out in the latter-half of 2013. It is supposed to have a more-textured thumbsticks, non-sticky action buttons, and tighter triggers - effectively eliminating any issues regarding "soft" tension and flimsy hardware. It also features a better Bluetooth connection and Wi-Fi performance.

You can buy the black matte Ouya starting today from Amazon or Ouya's website for $129.99. The original Ouya is still available for purchase, but it's quite a bit cheaper. It costs $99.99. Still, for just $30 more, you can opt for a sleeker look and more storage.

READ: White Ouya launches in North America for Christmas with double storage

Ouya likely rolled out a new version of its console after the response from its limited-edition white variant that launched in North America last Christmas. Similarly, that unit shipped with 16GB of built-in storage for $129.99.

We've contacted Ouya to learn more details on availability outside of the US, and we'll update when that information becomes available.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments