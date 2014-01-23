  Smash PC hit Surgeon Simulator coming to iPad, but promises to be a bit mouthy

Bossa Studios has made a name for itself with indie game hit Surgeon Simulator. The game was originally developed in just 48 hours as part of a Global Game Jam developers conference, but development for a commercial release continued afterwards and now the company is about to unleash a version for iPad too.

Surgeon Simulator 2013 is a madcap game where you have to perform various surgical procedures on unwitting patients. The only problem is that the control method is purposely difficult to use, with the left hand using a different keyboard key for each finger and mouse actions controlling the height and rotation of the hand. It's a bit like rubbing your head and tapping your tummy or vice versa and the end results can often be hilarious - after all, you are wielding knife-shaped objects at the time.

The iPad version will differ in that it will focus on different forms of surgery to the PC game. The mobile title will feature dentistry instead.

Bossa Studios has released two teaser videos as part of the revelation, but there is currently no word on release date or price. We're pretty sure it'll be just as bonkers as the original game. That much is certain.

The original game is available on Steam for £6.99 on PC, Mac and Linux. There is also a free-to-play in-browser edition of the original Game Jam entry at Kongregate.