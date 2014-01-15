  Xtreamer Android Multi-Console is media streamer and games machine in one, AirPlay iPad mirroring too

Korean company Xtreamer has launched a small set-top-box that does so many things you might be able to replace several devices that currently sit under your telly. The Xtreamer Multi-Console is a quad-core Android-based machine that can play games, stream video and audio and even includes Apple's AirPlay wireless technology for you to mirror your iPhone, iPad or Mac screen on your TV.

If you have a separate Android device with Miracast compatibility the box can mirror that smartphone or tablet's screen too, and there is DLNA support to stream all manner of other content from phones, computers or network storage solutions.

The Multi-Console features a 1.6GHz quad-core Cortex A9 processor with quad-core Mali 400 graphics. There is 2GB of RAM on board, 16GB of storage space with an SD card slot for expansion (also includes MMC card slot), and comes with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean from the box.

Wi-Fi (dual band) and Enthernet connections are included, as is Bluetooth 4.0 for hook up to a wireless controller that you supply yourself. It outputs 1080p video and surround sound, including DTS 5.1, through a HDMI 1.4a port. Just about every video and audio file can play through the Multi-Console.

You also get an AirMouse remote control with the box, that features a rechargeable battery.

A number of open source software packages have been included as part of the system build, including XBMC for media streaming. Xtreamer also recommends that you pair the machine with a separate Moga Pro gamepad to play compatible games, including titles from Gameloft, Rockstar and more. The company also suggests that emulators work on the console to play all manner of retro games - as long as you install the ROMs yourself.

Key media applications have also been pre-installed, including YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, HBO Go (for the US), Vivo, Flixster, TuneIn for internet radio and more.

Although it doesn't come with Google Play installed on the box itself, there are instructions on how to install app APKs to the machine's system.

The Xtreamer Multi-Console is available from www.xtreamer.net where you can also find out extra information. It costs £114.50 and shipping is free. It will be coming from Hong Kong though, so you might be expected to pay VAT and local taxes at your end.