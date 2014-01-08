  Full-sized iOS 7 Bluetooth gaming controller, Signal, announced by RP One at CES

When Apple added Bluetooth controller support to iOS 7 we knew it would mean a sudden influx of gaming controllers. With the Logitech PowerShell, SteelSeries Stratus and Moga we've had plenty - but none that offers full-sized controls.

Signal by RP One looks a lot like a minimalist version of an Xbox 360 controller - so you know it will feel comfortable immediately. This also means it comes with dual analogue sticks, a D-pad, four thumb buttons, and four shoulder buttons. All with a matte silver finish to match most iPads and iPhones.

The RP One Signal will use Bluetooth to connect to your iPad or iPhone and it's meant to give you 10 hours on a charge. So far, so excellent. The problem is this thing will set you back $99 (£62). While that is a lot, it will mean playing GTA or Max Payne suddenly becomes as immersive as a console, without your hands blocking and smudging screen controls.

Signal says the RP One will be available in the first half of 2014.