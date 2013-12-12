Zavvi accidentally sent out free PS Vitas it now wants back, customers aren’t complying
Free PS Vitas for everyone! That’s what someone in the stock room at online retailer Zavvi must have decided. People who ordered the game Tearaway were accidentally sent a PS Vita with their Tearaway game bundle. Now Zavvi is demanding they be sent back.
Gaming wesbite DarkZero reports that Zavvi contacted customers to arrange collection before the kit even arrived. But the interesting part is that customers know that under British law they’re entitled to keep the console.
READ: PS Vita news hub
The message sent to customers read: "We are contacting you in order for us to arrange a collection of the incorrect item which is on the way to you. If possible, please keep the parcel in its original packaging ready to hand back to the courier."
But customers have cited the Distance Selling Regulations, a consumer law that entitles those sent unsolicited goods to "treat them as an unconditional gift and do with them as you choose". Zavvi has since sent a threatening letter (below).
The Tearaway game cost £20 and the PS Vita bundle sent out was worth £150. Zavvi hasn’t commented on how many people were sent the bundle.
Legally speaking, this will be an interesting one to watch play out. We’ll keep you updated here.
