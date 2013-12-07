  Bungie's Destiny to launch worldwide on 9 September, with beta kicking off next summer

Bungie has finally announced a firm release date for Destiny.

The worldwide launch of Destiny will happen on 9 September 2014. In partnership with Activision, Bungie also revealed that the Destiny Beta will launch in the summer of 2014. The beta will be limited to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, at first.

Destiny is a highly anticipated role-playing, first-person shooter video game that features a "mythic science-fiction" open world setting. Bungie is developing the game and Activision as part of a decade-long publishing deal is publishing it. The game will release on the PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Bungie is the studio behind the phenomenally successful Halo franchise. There are definitely elements of Halo in Destiny, especially in weaponry design, and we also see a little of Portal 2 in the game - namely in the probe sent down the tunnels about halfway through an earlier Destiny demo.

"The early support and enthusiasm for Destiny has been inspiring and humbling," said Bungie in a blog post. "We first shared the design pillars of Destiny less than one year ago. We promised to redefine what players should expect from a Bungie game. We said we wanted to change the way people play games together. We set our bar high. For us, Destiny represents a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Destiny is now available to pre-order from a number of retailers for £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, and £44.99 for PS3 and Xbox 360. Check out the game's ViDoc below. It released last August, giving a deeper insight into the gameplay and the team at Bungie.