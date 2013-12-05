  Teen buys £450 Xbox One on eBay and only receives photo of console

'Tis the season for...online scams and fraudulent activity.

A 19-year-old Nottingham teenager tried to buy a Day One version of Microsoft's Xbox One for £450 on eBay last week, but he was sorely disappointed when he received his parcel and it contained only a photograph of the limited-edition console.

According to The Nottingham Post, Peter Clatworthy thought he had paid for an Xbox One as a Christmas present for his four-year-old son. He regularly buys on eBay and had never encountered a scam or been duped on the site.

The eBay listing in question apparently stated it was a photo of an Xbox One Day One edition console, but Clatworthy discovered the listing under the "video games and consoles" category on eBay and assumed everything was legit.

"It said 'photo' and I was in two minds, but I looked at the description and the fact it was in the right category made me think it was genuine," he explained to The Nottingham Post. "I looked at the seller's feedback and there was nothing negative. I bought it there and then because I thought it was a good deal."

Clatworthy received his parcel on Monday, and it was just a photo of the console he intended to purchase. The seller had written "thank you for your purchase" on the back of the photo: "It's obvious now I've been conned out of my money," Clatworthy added.

Clatworthy paid via PayPal, so he was able to receive a full refund. A eBay spokesman said the seller had now been banned from the site and that eBay had communicated with Clatworthy directly to arrange the refund.

READ: Xbox One Day One Edition pictures and hands-on

The Xbox One released in the UK on 22 November. A special Day One edition was reserved for gamers who picked up the console on its first day of sale.