Piixl Jetpack SteamOS PC announced, straps to the back of your TV so you don't know it's there

Brit PC manufacturer Piixl has embraced the SteamOS concept by creating a PC that is suited to a living room environment, but rather than go down the games console route like many of the forthcoming Steam Machines, the Jetpack straps to the back of a flatscreen TV to hide it from sight.

The Jetpack is an open gaming hardware platform that can be customised by the user. It is superthin and is capable of housing some impressive tech inside, including overclocked Intel Core i7 processors, up to 1TB of SSD storage and the latest graphics cards from Nvidia, including the Titan and GTX780.

It will be optimised for SteamOS, so it will be able to run the latest games through Valve's platform, but will also complement other operating systems, such as Windows and Linux.

The thin form factor means that, like the Acer Aspire Revo released in 2009, it will attach to the back of any television from 32-inch to 70-inch and can sit between the set and a VESA standard wall mount. It can also be attached to a TV on a desktop stand.

"Jetpack is designed for gamers that do not want to compromise on performance nor interior design. Whether wall mounted or on a table, its presence stays smart and minimalistic while providing leading edge-performance and tweak potential virtually on par with a full-tower. If the future of gaming is open, so should be the hardware platform it is being played on," said Francois-Xavier Gardes, Piixl's managing director.

The Jetpack will be available from 1 January 2014 and prices will start around the $1,000 (£612) bracket. You can find out more from piixl.com.