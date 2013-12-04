  Pick up an Xbox One at O2 from 5 December

The Xbox One is now in stock at O2, which will be selling it in bundles with the Nokia Lumia 1020 and more for £52 a month.

The bundle will cost £99 up front and then continue at £52 a month on a 24-month contract. Included in the bundle is the console, Nokia’s 41-megapixel Lumia 1020, FIFA 14, Kinect, 12 months Xbox Live Gold and unlimited minutes and texts plus 1GB data on the mobile.

This means O2 now has both the Xbox One and PS4 available in bundles with phones. This is good for Xbox One buyers, not only because stock may be tough to find, but also because of the included Windows Phones which will work with the console using Smartglass. It should offer a fuller seamless experience and also allows buyers to spread the payments over a contract.

The phone contract included with the package is O2 Refresh which splits the line rental and handset into two bills, this means users can upgrade their handset at any time within the contract.

The Xbox One will be on sale at 65 O2 stores from 5 December. Find your local by visiting the O2 website.

