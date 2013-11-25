Not pre-ordered a PS4? There will be some on sale at midnight launch event in London

Sony has revealed that it will be hosting a midnight launch event on Thursday night in its London PS4 Lounge #4ThePlayers. And it will be selling consoles as soon as the clock strikes 12, so you still have a chance to get hold of one even if you've not pre-ordered.

The limited stock will be available on a first come, first served basis, so expect queuing. But at least you'll be treated to an exclusive performance by Tinie Tempah on the night. The queue will open on Thursday morning, so don't expect any Apple Store-like camping shenanigans.

Domino's and Red Bull will also be providing food and drink to keep queuers alive and happy.

"Day one PS4 pre-orders sold out in record time and this could be the last chance for anyone who wants to get their hands on a console before Christmas", said Fergal Gara, MD and VP, Sony Computer Entertainment UK & Ireland.

"We really wanted to offer some way for people to buy on launch day, and this is a fantastic opportunity for anyone that hasn't already pre-ordered to get their hands on a PS4 on day one. The excitement in the run up to our UK launch has been phenomenal, and we want to thank gamers for their support by giving them the chance to take a PS4 home at the earliest opportunity."

The PS4 Lounge #4ThePlayers is located at 17 Bedford Street in London's Covent Garden. It will be open to the public until 1 December if you want to pop along and try out the console for yourself, even if you won't be buying one on day one.

Over 400 stores nationwide will also be hosting their own midnight opening events. Check with your local games retailer for details.