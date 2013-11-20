Pac-Man returning, celebrates with world's largest playable version

Namco Bandai and Channel 5's The Gadget Show recently joined forces to herald the return of Pac-Man in 2014 by breaking a world record for the largest playable game projection, staging a gaming session on the side of London's Victoria Dock building.

The Gadget Show will be broadcasting the attempt on 9 December as part of its 250th episode, but pictures of the building with the much-loved arcade game on the side have been released early.

Presenters Rachel Riley - who was also recently a contestant on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing - and Jason Bradbury were those who played the giant Pac-Man game live. It stood at 2,219 metres squared.

Pac-Man's return will be as part of new game Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures. It is based on the computer animated TV series of the same name that is shown on Disney XD in the US and will soon be coming to the UK version of the channel.

The game will be released for PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U and 3DS in March next year.