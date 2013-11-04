  Megan Fox lights up Call of Duty: Ghosts live-action trailer: The Hangover with automatic weaponry

On the eve of the release of Call of Duty: Ghosts, Activision has revealed this year's live-action trailer. Set mainly in Las Vegas and starring Megan Fox, the trailer follows four gamers as they re-enact some of the main sequences from the game.

A year ago, the software giant released a trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 starring Robert Downey Jnr, so this latest one continues the trend of getting a big star to appear. In addition, Survival, a track off the new Eminem album, has been used as the official song of Ghosts, so his video features imagery from the game throughout.

As well as showing how much Activision is pushing the game this year, it also highlights how much the franchise has become part of general public conciousness in its tenth anniversary year.

The game comes out on 5 November for Xbox 360, PS3 and PC, with the Xbox One version scheduled for 19 November. Interestingly, the PS4 version is also listed as coming on 5 November, although the console will not be available in the UK until 29 November.