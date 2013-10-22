Topps Tiles celebrates gaming milestones with super-cool retro 8-bit bathroom designs

Not only are we about to enter a new age of gaming with the next-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles to be launched next month, but 2013 has seen the 25th anniversary of the Sega Mega Drive and the 30th anniversary of the Nintendo Famicom. And to celebrate, UK tile retailer Topps Tiles has designed several bathroom walls that any self-respecting games geek would love to stare at while scrubbing their bits and bobs.

As the company says, bathroom tiling is perfect for this kind-of design as retro 8-bit pixel characters and graphics translate into tile mosaics beautifully. But we have to take our collective hats off for some of the designs, with the Lemmings one being a work of genius.

The best part about it is that you can also attempt any of these or something of your own. We'd love to see a Manic Miner, Chuckie Egg or, if you're feeling particularly adventurous and are handy with a trowel, the oft-quoted splash screen from Zero Wing that proudly announced to the world, "All your base are belong to us". We'd certainly tune into Grand Designs for that bad boy.

