  For your lead foot: Microsoft highlights Xbox One racing accessories

As the weeks leading up to the launch of the Xbox One on 22 November come and go, more details about the console begin to emerge. Xbox Live's Major Nelson sat down with Branden Powell, director of strategic alliances for the Xbox One, to talk about the racing accessories that will be available for the new console. Also dropped: Xbox 360 wheels will not be compatible with the One.

The video shows two racing wheels, one from Thrustmaster and one from Mad Catz. Both will be released just in time for Forza Motorsport 5, which is set to be a launch title for the Xbox One. The Mad Catz wheel is modular, meaning users will be able to buy specific wheels to match their taste in cars. The Thurstmaster, on the other hand, is based off of the 458 Italia model. It's pretty convenient that Major Nelson and Powell sat down to detail the two, given the Forza launch is close to a month away.