  Mad Catz M.O.J.O. for Android console will stream PC games to TV - final spec list now available

Mad Catz has revealed the spec list and streaming capability of its M.O.J.O. console, the Android-powered games machine that'll cost £219.99 in the UK when it lands this holiday shopping season.

The M.O.J.O. will allow users to stream PC games to televisions, though the ability will arrive via a software update sometime shortly after launch, according to Engadget.

Engadget also got its hands on the full and final spec list for the console, and it includes a Nvidia Tegra 4 T40S 1.8GHz processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB Internal Storage, one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.0 port, one HDMI out with support for 720p and 1080p resolutions, one power input, one 100 Mbit Ethernet socket and one 3.5mm headphone socket.

Specs for the console also include a Micro SD flash slot compatible with SDXC format SD cards for at least 128GB, support for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n support, Bluetooth 4.0, and of course the Android 4.2.2 operating system. The price mentioned above for the console also includes a C.N.T.R.L. gamepad, which has a final set of specs too.

The gamepad has full-standard configuration, Bluetooth Smart technology linked with micro USB dongle, phone clip, four face buttons, two shoulder, two analog triggers, two stick buttons, start and back buttons, ome button, two analog sticks, ultra low latency of 7ms, more than 50 hours of battery life and AAA alkaline cells.

Unlike rivals such as the GameStick, Ouya and Green Throttle, the M.O.J.O. console is compatible with many thousands of applications found on Google's general app store. It'll be available for purchase from 10 December, when it'll cost also $249.99 in the US.