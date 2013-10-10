  1. Home
Officially licensed Formula One game hits iPad and iPhone: F1 Challenge

Codemasters, the publisher behind the Formula One console games, including the recently release F1 2013, has released an iPhone, iPad and iPod touch app that captures the spirit of the motorsport, but makes use of the touch controls of Apple's devices.

It features all the officially licensed cars, drivers and teams of the current F1 season, but with a top-down aspect rather than the 3D racing view of the console titles. Players can take part in a variety of challenges and modes, including Time Trials, Duels, Chase the Ace, race events and shorts Grand Prix challenges featuring 12 cars on track at the same time.

Gamers will unlock facts and trivia about the real Formula One cars, teams, tracks and drivers as they complete the set challenges.

F1 Challenge is available on the iTunes App Store for £1.99 now ($2.99 in the US).

