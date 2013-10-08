Mad Catz M.O.J.O. Micro Console for Android price and release date revealed

Mad Catz has revealed the price and release date for its M.O.J.O. Micro Console, the Android-powered games machine that runs on an 1.8GHz Nvidia Tegra 4 processor and has full access to Google Play.

Unlike rivals such as the GameStick, Ouya and Green Throttle, the M.O.J.O. is compatible with many thousands of applications found on Google's general app store. Apps like Netflix, Lovefilm, BBC iPlayer and DLNA-wireless connectivity software turn it into a fully-fledged media streaming device, while the joypad has a mouse mode to play games that only usually feature touchscreen support, such as Angry Birds. It will also play games that have controller codes built-in.

Read: Mad Catz M.O.J.O. pictures and hands-on

Because of the level of compatibility and the fact that it features technologies more like high-end smartphones, the Mad Catz M.O.J.O. is priced at the higher end of its category. It will cost £219.99 in the UK ($249.99 in the US) and for that you get the console and one C.N.T.R.L. Mobile Gamepad. It will be available from 10 December.

Mad Catz has opened its pre-order page at madcatz.com/mojo.

Other specifications for the M.O.J.O. include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for expansion by up to a further 128GB, Full HD 1080p output through HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Android 4.2.2.