  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Mad Catz M.O.J.O. Micro Console for Android price and release date revealed

|
Pocket-lint Mad Catz M.O.J.O. Micro Console for Android price and release date revealed
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Mad Catz has revealed the price and release date for its M.O.J.O. Micro Console, the Android-powered games machine that runs on an 1.8GHz Nvidia Tegra 4 processor and has full access to Google Play.

Unlike rivals such as the GameStick, Ouya and Green Throttle, the M.O.J.O. is compatible with many thousands of applications found on Google's general app store. Apps like Netflix, Lovefilm, BBC iPlayer and DLNA-wireless connectivity software turn it into a fully-fledged media streaming device, while the joypad has a mouse mode to play games that only usually feature touchscreen support, such as Angry Birds. It will also play games that have controller codes built-in.

Read: Mad Catz M.O.J.O. pictures and hands-on

Because of the level of compatibility and the fact that it features technologies more like high-end smartphones, the Mad Catz M.O.J.O. is priced at the higher end of its category. It will cost £219.99 in the UK ($249.99 in the US) and for that you get the console and one C.N.T.R.L. Mobile Gamepad. It will be available from 10 December.  

Mad Catz has opened its pre-order page at madcatz.com/mojo.

Other specifications for the M.O.J.O. include 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for expansion by up to a further 128GB, Full HD 1080p output through HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Android 4.2.2.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments