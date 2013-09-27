  Beyond: Two Souls can be played entirely using an iOS or Android device

A free second-screen application will allow you to play Beyond: Two Souls on the PS3 using an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device.

"Not everybody was born with a DualShock controller in their hands," explained Quantic Dream's David Cage during the Eurogamer Expo in London today. That is why the developer took the bold decision to allow players to play the entire game using a touchscreen device rather than a conventional joypad.

Already available on app stores Beyond Touch allows gamers to use touch commands rather than button presses and movements of a thumbstick. This opens up the title to people who aren't traditionally gamers, but will play casual games on their smartphones or tablets.

"It connects to the console via Wi-Fi, and from this point you can play the entire game, in single-player if you want, just using your iPhone... just with one finger. It's a very simplified interface [and] makes the game very passive and simple," Cage said.

The app also works with the game in Duo mode, so a friend or family member can take part in co-operative gameplay using their device.

Beyond: Two Souls will be available exclusively for PS3 from 11 October. You can download the app from either iTunes or Google Play in preparation.