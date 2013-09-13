  Gameloft HD Android games get optimised for Intel Architecture

Across the pond at the Intel Developer Forum 2013 Gameloft has just made an appearance. The leading Android game developer stood up to announce that it would be working with Intel to create HD Android games optimised for the Intel Architecture.

That's great news with current Haswell processors and future Bay Trail chips offering huge battery life on tablets and hybrids. Gaming on the move, whether it be burning rubber in Asphalt 8: Airborne or blasting brains in N.O.V.A. 3, you should be able to do it for longer with Intel.

This partnership comes at an interesting time when Intel is making a strong play for the mobile processor market. Intel's Z3000 Bay Trail chips are built for tablets and offer at least eight hours battery or three weeks in standby. The latest Atom SoC (with a core one fifth the size of current Atom chips) will offer 64-bit support (like the iPhone 5S) meaning even more complicated gaming experiences can be achieved in the near future. Looks like Gameloft chose wisely.