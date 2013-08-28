  Angry Birds Go! revealed as a kart racer

Rovio, the Finnish developer and publisher behind the hugely successful Angry Birds series, has revealed that its forthcoming game starring the avian agitators is to be a kart racer in the mould of Mario Kart and Sonic & All-Stars Racing.

Angry Birds Go! was teased in July, but there was no word on what game genre it would fit into. All Rovio released was a brief animated segment that showed a red bird zipping off into the distance, leaving plumes of feathers behind.

Now the studio has unveiled a more lengthy teaser video hosted by one of the dev team, Kalle Kaivola. First he hints that the game could be an endless runner as "we really love to play those" but says that idea was ditched, then the true nature of the game is revealed through real-world video of some of the team taking part in a Red Bull karting event.

Thinking about it, it was rather obvious really. Go! karting.

According to Rovio, just over half of those voting on its Facebook page guessed the right genre - 50.1 per cent of them to be precise.

No other details have been revealed as yet, but the video does end with "all will be revealed soon".