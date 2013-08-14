Football Manager 2014 announced, improved 3D match engine one of over 1,000 changes

Sports Interactive and Sega have announced Football Manager 2014, which will be available for PC and Mac before Christmas this year. And, for the first time, it will be available on Linux too.

The developer promises that it will be the most authentic footy management simulation yet, with more than 1,000 improvements and changes over the current edition. An improved 3D match engine is joined by an overhaul of the tactics engine and cloud-based saving, which will allow managers to save on one machine and pick up on another.

In addition, the game will capitalise on its presence on Steam, with Steam Workshop tools allowing gamers to swap and share customised content more easily than ever before. Photo and logo packs can be made available through the service, but also in-game challenges can be created using the new Challenge Editor.

Transfers have been adapted to ape real-life negotiations more accurately. And board interaction will be more sophisticated, along with interaction with staff members and the media.

The news system has been rejigged, with inbox items colour-coded so the manager can see what actions to take. The user interface has been refined too, as well as the in-game language to better reflect the real world of football.

Football Manager Classic, the additional version of the game introduced last year that offered a quicker, less foreboding experience to new players, has been enhanced. Managers will be able to pick more than three nations to play simultaneously, for example.

"Our unchanging goal in the development of the Football Manager series is to deliver the most authentic and immersive simulation of real-world football management wherever you may be in the world," said Sports Interactive’s studio director Miles Jacobson.

"Players can now take charge of their team anywhere they can access a home computer, and with huge improvements to existing features plus the addition of loads of new stuff, can have the best Football Manager experience to date while doing so."

More details will be released over the coming weeks, with Jacobson revealing 50 new features every weekday on his Twitter account: @milesSI.