  All You Can Arcade: Rent vintage arcade cabinets for just $75 - home delivery included

If retro TV sets from LG aren't enough to satisfy your nostalgia needs, just travel to the San Francisco Bay Area and rent an authentic arcade cabinet straight from the 1980s.

The new monthly subscription service, called All You Can Arcade, specifically allows people in California to order and play an arcade cabinet for just $75 (£48). There's a refundable $75 deposit as well, but All You Can Arcade will deliver the cabinets right to your door.

Seth and Timothy Peterson, founders of the rental service, told the Associated Press that they've been collecting and purchasing the cabinets at $150 to $200 a piece - as well as fixing them - for several years. Although based in San Francisco, All You Can Arcade operates across California and might expand to the East Coast in 2013.

People can browse which games are available to them by entering their zip code on the company website. There are over a hundred titles to choose from, and a few of the more notable ones include Ms. Pac Man, Donkey Kong and Tron. There are also no quarters required, so all machines are technically free to play.

It's a pretty cool idea if you think about it: Vintage arcade machines would be an ideal attraction - just like back in the day - for birthdays, events, etc, or just plain having fun.