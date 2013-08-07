  Tottenham Hotspur Turfies take on Moshi Monsters

Tottenham Hotspur football club is to take on Moshi Monsters with a new football-inspired children's game and app called Tottenham Turfies.

The new platform, aimed at 7 to 10-year-olds, is based around football-looking characters called Turfies that live in the pitch at the Tottenham stadium.

Children can design their own Turfie using over 115 million customisation combinations and then play numerous mini-games with their creations.

The club says there will be games such as Topsy Turfie, Training Run, Dodge’n’Dribble and an activity pack that will help to improve hand-eye coordination, problem-solving and creativity.

Trying to convince kids that getting their friends involved is a good idea too, there will be virtual leaderboards, virtual gifts and the ability to swap virtual player cards to help complete their collection. Kids will also be able to print out cards of their favourite Spurs players.

"By completing the games, kids can earn virtual trophies, medals and coins that can be converted into real-life prizes, such as tickets to Club Fun Days, Open Training Sessions, Stadium Tours and places on Tottenham Hotspur Soccer Schools, as well as Spurs merchandise," explains Spurs.

"To further encourage offline engagement with the club, codes can be earned at such events to buy virtual goods to decorate the users’ Turfie or the Turf in which they live."

Tottenham Turfies goes live today at www.tottenhamturfies.com