  Ouya apologises to Kickstarter backers who still haven't received their purchase, offers credit

Some early customers who first backed the Ouya gaming console on Kickstarter have yet to receive their order, even though the Ouya is now available in retail stores. The company issued an apology this weekend to those affected, offering them credit for the delay.

"It wasn't OK that some of you - our most loyal supporters - didn't get your Ouya until after it was on store shelves," wrote Julie Uhrman, CEO at Ouya, who has been very vocal about any problems that have arisen around the Android-based console in the past.

In an effort to appease the "most loyal supporters", Uhrman is offering a $13.37 (around £9) credit that can be used to purchase games in Ouya's Discovery Store. The store has several titles from publishers, including fantasy MMORPG Order & Chaos Online from reputable Gameloft.

The Ouya launched in late June at a number of retailers worldwide, immediately selling out at Amazon and Target. At the time, many Kickstarter backers were upset that they had not received their orders before the general public.

According to Kotaku, Uhrman claimed in an email to backers on 8 June that approximately 7,500 were still waiting. She also said Ouya was "working overtime" to fulfill its promises.

Furthermore, the Ouya founder wrote in June: "I am pissed. I did not promise to ship to most of you before we hit store shelves. I promised to ship to all of you."