  Microsoft's Xbox One will allow self-publishing for indie game developers

Recent rumours claimed Microsoft would offer a self-publishing option for independent game developers on its upcoming Xbox One console, and now the company has apparently confirmed that speculation as fact.

Game Informer originally reported on Monday that Microsoft would allow indie studios to access digital distribution without a publishing partner - which is a model option quite similar to Steam's and the announced plans for PlayStation 4.

The Xbox One console previously didn't consent to self-publishing in its publishing requirements, although the Xbox 360 console enabled self-publishing through its "indies" section. However, according to Engadget, Microsoft has backtracked on its plans once again.

"Our vision is that every person can be a creator. That every Xbox One can be used for development," said Marc Whitten, corporate vice-president of Xbox, confirming the Xbox One would support self-publishing for indie developers and double as a development kit or "debug unit".

We have reached out to Microsoft for a comment.