  Rovio to unveil all-new Angry Birds Star Wars game

Rovio has posted a massive teaser for a forthcoming new Angry Birds game. On Monday 15 July, the Finnish publisher and developer will announce the latest in its record-breaking franchise - and it looks like we'll see a touch of the old Jar Jar Binks getting involved.

Although the Star Wars tie-in is yet to be confirmed, the picture released by Rovio shows a red bird in a very similar pose to that used to promote Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Yep, we're pretty sure the latest game will be Angry Birds Star Wars The Prequels.

"Attention, Angry Birds fans. Stay tuned on Monday, 15 July for big news about a brand new game," the company says. "We’re talking the biggest character line-up ever, awesome new powers, and maybe even a few surprises."

So what could they be? Padmé Amidala is a shoo-in, as is the aforementioned Jar Jar Binks. And then there's Anakin, of course.

On the pig side, Darth Maul and General Grevious will surely be involved in the game somewhere.

Perhaps the biggest surprise though, considering the new game's source material, would be that it's actually better than the first Angry Birds Star Wars... Nah!

We shall find out on Monday.