  Icebreaker: A Viking Voyage for iOS launches - Rovio's first game as publisher

Rovio Entertainment is now a publisher and introduced its first title on Thursday - Icebreaker: A Viking Voyage.

Rovio, which developed the popular Angry Birds franchise, morphed into Rovio Stars as part of a new initiative to bring "new awesome games with engaging gameplay, memorable characters and plenty of surprises!".

To kick off its publishing venture, Rovio Stars has unveiled Icebreaker: A Viking Voyage by UK-based studio Nitrome. The game's premise - according to Rovio's blog - is simple: an icy wind carries a band of Vikings away, and now the Vikings are lost in a "perilous landscape of trolls, traps and a lot of ice".

Players assume the role of an icebreaker apprentice and must save their fellow Vikings by cutting through ice, ropes, traps, chickens...and troll snot with "special god powers". The gameplay offers 95 levels of puzzles, side quests, Vikings, trolls and deadly theme park rides, as well as "epic final bosses and offbeat humour".

Nitrome bases the title on its award-winning flash game and has now optimised it for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. It costs $2.99 for the iPad version and 99 cents for the iPhone and is available on Apple's App Store starting today.

Rovio also announced this month that it would continue its role as a major iOS and Android game developer by creating a new title for Angry Birds called Angry Birds Go! The Finland-based company teased a website for the upcoming game with a brief sneak peek.

Angry Birds Go! is Rovio's sixth game in the Angry Birds series, with the other titles including Angry Birds, Angry Birds Seasons, Angry Birds Space, Angry Birds Star Wars and Angry Birds Friends. Rovio also launched an Angry Birds Toons cartoon series in March 2013, and is working on an Angry Birds movie set for release in 2016.