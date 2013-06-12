  Rovio reveals new Angry Birds Go! game with sneak peek

Rovio Entertainment is developing a new game for its popular Angry Birds franchise called Angry Birds Go!

The Finland-based company teased a website for the upcoming title with a brief sneak peek that plays sounds of a drawn slingshot followed by sudden, animated smoke plumes and whirling red feathers. A bird presumably hurls from the unseen slingshot into the green-blue distance.

Rovio provided a bit more information through a post on its blog: "Those birds and piggies are getting ready for their most thrilling and action-packed game yet! All your favourite characters are returning for a brand new title that will bring you closer to Piggy Island than ever before. It’s Angry Birds, but not as you know it!"

Read: Yes, Angry Birds The Movie is in production. No, it doesn't star Babe as the baddy

Angry Birds Go! is Rovio's sixth game in the Angry Birds series, with the other titles including Angry Birds, Angry Birds Seasons, Angry Birds Space, Angry Birds Star Wars and Angry Birds Friends. Rovio also launched an Angry Birds Toons cartoon series in March 2013, and it is working on an Angry Birds movie set for release in 2016.

The company did not reveal any additional information for Angry Birds Go! in regards to a release date or which platforms the title would support. But from the fast nature of the sneak peek and iconic phrasing in the game's title, one could assume Angry Birds Go! is likely a racing game.