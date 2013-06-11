Mad Catz officially reveals M.O.J.O. Android micro console

Another day, another Android console.

In a bid to steal potential market space from the Android-powered gaming systems OUYA and GamePop, Mad Catz, a popular hardware manufacturer for games, officially revealed its open-platform M.O.J.O micro console at E3 2013 in Los Angeles.

Mad Catz CEO Darren Richardson originally teased the new hardware during an earnings call earlier this week, when he suggested the console was akin to a "supercharged smartphone" minus the display.

The chief executive reiterated the same phrase in an announcement today, but he also clarified that M.O.J.O. was designed to "interact seamlessly with our GameSmart controllers, mice, keyboards and headsets, in fact, the entire eco-system of gaming peripherals".

Mad Catz recently unveiled a set of Tegra Zone-compatible game accessories, which means NVIDIA's TegraZone app, which allows users to search and download the best Android games for their Tegra-powered device, could arrive on the M.O.J.O platform. And it seems the company is indeed seeking further collaboration with NVIDIA.

Mad Catz hinted in a press release that it wants M.O.J.O users to play TegraZone games: "We also want M.O.J.O. to be a truly open platform. People are already comfortable buying games from Google Play, Amazon, TegraZone or any other retailer of their choice. They play those games on their phones and tablets already, and with M.O.J.O., they will be able to play them in the living room at no additional cost."

The M.O.J.O. console is still a prototype, but it is rumoured to feature 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot, full-size HDMI out, two USB 3.0 ports, headphone jack, microUSB port, and more. However, Mad Catz specifically said it expects M.O.J.O to include its C.T.R.L.R Wireless GamePad with Bluetooth classic and Bluetooth 4.0 technology.

It is not every day that new gaming consoles unveil, but there is tonnes of cool stuff happening in the world of Android gaming right now. Moreover, Mad Catz clearly has high hopes for M.O.J.O., because it used E3 - one of the largest gaming trade shows in the world - to kick-off its first dedicated system.