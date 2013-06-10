EA announces Star Wars: Battlefront by Dice in teaser trailer

EA announced that DICE is developing Star Wars: Battlefront, the latest edition to the popular Star Wars gaming franchise, and that it will utilise the same Frostbite 3 engine that also powers Battlefield 4.



The first-person shooter game - the first title unveiled as part of EA's multi-year Star Wars licensing deal with Disney - emerged in a brief teaser trailer at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Pocket-lint was in the audience to get the full-volume experience and it was this short snippet that received the biggest cheer of the hour-long presentation.



The 20-second video indicated only that the game is set on the ice planet of Hoth, and it momentarily showed the claw-shaped foot of an AT-AT walker as it stomps just a few feet away. And that's about it. EA didn't have any further details about Star Wars: Battlefront and instead went on to a stack of other next-gen titles during its presentation.



However, a blog post on StarWars.com offers its own insight: "As one of the world’s premier video game developers, DICE has the talent and expertise to deliver a Star Wars experience like no other, while pushing the boundaries of what is capable in a video game. The Star Wars: Battlefront series, which we know means so much to fans and gamers, is in good hands".

Check out the teaser trailer above, it'll have you purring like an Ewok for more.

