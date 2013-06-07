  BlueStacks' GamePop console will now bring iOS games to TV

App player BlueStacks revealed pricing for its Android-powered GamePop console last month, and now the company has announced that it will also run iOS games.

GamePop revealed on Friday that it is using Looking Glass and has partnered with many iOS and Android developers. The Android system can offer iOS titles in the BlueStacks’ game store with Looking Glass by imitating Apple’s APIs for iOS on top of Android.

GamePop's console enables users to play any one of 500 pre-loaded games valued at more than $200 on their televisions. A few of the major names include Subatomic studios, Glu, Halfbrick, Jawfish Games and Gameloft, but the company will name more iOS developers in the coming months.

BlueStacks CEO Rosen Sharma said Looking Glass would do all the work for developers: "Literally all developers have to do is change their payments backend so it works with our subscription model and that's it. They don't have to do anything else to their games."

GamePop often draws comparison to Ouya, which sells individual Android titles for gamers to play on their televisions, while GamePop, as The Verge noted, is taking a "Netflix" approach.

GamePop will cost $129 (£85) for the console and $6.99 a month or $83.88 annually for the subscription service, but BlueStacks has extended an offer that allows subscribers to get the console and controller free until the end of June.

The console still has no solid release date, but it will allegedly begin shipping this winter.