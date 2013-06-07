  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Mad Catz planning Project M.O.J.O Android gaming console

|
  Mad Catz planning Project M.O.J.O Android gaming console
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

Mad Catz is set to join the Android games console market with a still to be unveiled console called Project M.O.J.O. The new piece of kit was announced in an earnings call by Mad Catz CEO Darren Richardson and described as an Android "micro console".

It is designed to be like a "supercharged smartphone" minus the display, which uses your television instead to play games. Think of it just like Ouya, except for with the backing of a major hardware manufacturer like Mad Catz. Like Ouya, it will be an open platform, so developers can bring whatever they want to it. 

Specifications right now are still under wraps, but Richardson was really keen to push just how powerful the console would eventually be. We imagine Nvidia will be involved somehow, with a Tegra 4 chip likely, although Project M.O.J.O will probably end up clashing with Nvidia's Shield device, which aims to do the same through one single controller.

Mad Catz recently announced a set of Tegra Zone compatible game accessories, which might mean the Tegra Zone comes to the Project M.O.J.O platform itself. Exciting stuff in the world of Android gaming, let's just hope they get it right this time, as Ouya turned out to be less than impressive at launch.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments