  Gameloft teases Modern Combat 5 iPhone, iPad and Android trailer ahead of E3

Gameloft has made Venice a battlefield in Modern Combat 5, according to the video game's trailer that just released ahead of E3.

The fifth chapter of Gameloft's blockbuster Modern Combat franchise will land in Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store with all the bells and whistles of the best first-person shooter games available.

Aside from a few spectacular visuals, there isn't much information in the trailer about what to really expect. The slick improvements to graphics are obvious, but the gameplay elements - often criticised for resembling the Call of Duty series - are still a mystery.

The game's trailer whets the appetite with just over a minute of cherry-picked highlights. Venice is on display for the first 30 seconds, for instance, before the trailer bursts into a few intense gameplay scenes like shooting from helicopters. There's also plenty of guns and explosives that have no qualms about destroying ancient architecture.

Gameloft will add even more colour to its new game and likely provide pricing and a solid release date at E3 next week.