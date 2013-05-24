  Grid 2 launches priciest pre-order in history, £125,000 with BAC Mono supercar included

The soon to be released Grid 2 has broken all pre-order records with the most expensive offer in history. At £125,000 you get a copy of the game, a PS3 and a Grid 2 emblazoned BAC Mono supercar plus your own set of racing gear to wear while driving it.

It is, hands down, the most ridiculous pre-order offer we have ever seen. The BAC Mono is pretty much a road legal F1 car. Featuring a full carbon fibre chassis, bespoke driver area designed to fit each individual's shape and a 2.3 litre 285bhp engine, it is an incredible machine. The car will send you from a standstill to 60mph in 2.8 seconds and keep going up to 170mph. Oh, yeah, and it looks like it's from the future.

As for Grid 2, the original game was one of the most well-received racing games of the current console generation and helped set the standard for the direction taken by racing games. Grid 2 looks to be just as exciting.

“BAC is immensely proud and excited at the release of Grif 2: Mono Edition; a game which offers an opportunity for one lucky person to own a truly unique supercar,” said Neill Briggs, project director, BAC Mono. “Codemasters has developed a stunning game which focuses on delivering the ultimate driving experience and Mono is the ultimate expression of this, in both the real and virtual worlds.”

Grid 2 will be launched on 31 May. The pre-order page for the super-expensive edition is live on Game's website now. One clever trick, there is normally an 18-month wait on the BAC Mono, but this pre-order lets you skip the queue.